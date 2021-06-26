Some in LDP Favor No Lower House Dissolution

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Some in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party believe that it may be advisable for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to avoid dissolving the House of Representatives for an election and wait until the term of all Lower House lawmakers expires in October.

If Suga dissolves the all-important lower chamber of parliament, he may be accused of giving priority to politics over the fight against the novel coronavirus crisis.

On the other hand, if the next general election is held in line with the imminent end of the Lower House lawmakers' term, Suga will be able to highlight his antivirus drive by saying he has not allowed any letup in efforts to contain infections, according to the reasoning of the LDP members.

It would be only the second time since World War II for a Lower House election to be called due to the expiration of the incumbents' term.

At a news conference on Oct. 17, Suga suggested again that he is looking at calling an election before his term as president of the LDP expires at the end of September.

