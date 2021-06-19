Any Coalition with Communist Party Would Collapse Soon: CDP Leader

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--Even if the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan wins the next House of Representatives election, due to be held by this autumn, a coalition government joined by the Japanese Communist Party would not last long, CDP leader Yukio Edano has said.

"Such a coalition would collapse soon, although the JCP currently says it will put aside its positions on the Imperial Household system, the Self-Defense Forces and the Japan-U.S. security treaty," Edano said on radio Friday.

Edano said the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, if it falls from power, is seen relentlessly questioning policy differences between the CDP and the JCP.

"An opposition LDP would persistently argue that the JCP's pledge not to bring its policies into a cabinet is contradictory," the CDP leader said. "That could stop parliamentary business."

At the same time, Edano stressed that the CDP's reluctance to form a coalition with the JCP does not mean the two parties will not cooperate.

