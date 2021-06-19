Govt Urged to Submit File on MOF Tampering without Redaction

Newsfrom Japan

Kochi, June 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government should submit a file on the Ministry of Finance's record tampering without redaction, said a woman whose husband committed suicide apparently over the scandal.

"I hope that what my husband left will be submitted entirely, without any redaction," Masako Akagi, the widow of Toshio, a former official of the ministry's Kinki Local Finance Bureau, told Jiji Press.

Akagi committed suicide in 2018 after he was involved in tampering records related to a dubious discount sale of state land to Moritomo Gakuen, once linked to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife, Akie.

The widow began a damages lawsuit against the central government with Osaka District Court in March last year, claiming that Akagi developed depression after being forced to falsify the records.

The government is set to submit the so-called Akagi file, apparently created by the former official, which includes details of the tampering process in chronological order, to the court by Wednesday, when a hearing will be held.

