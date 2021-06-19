Mori to Replace Akiba as Japan’s Vice Foreign Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--The government plans to promote Senior Deputy Foreign Minister Takeo Mori, 60, to replace Takeo Akiba, Japan’s longest-serving vice foreign minister in the postwar period, government officials said Saturday.

Shigeo Yamada, 56, director-general of the Foreign Ministry’s Foreign Policy Bureau, will assume Mori’s current post.

The appointments will be decided at a cabinet meeting in the near future.

Akiba, 62, who has full trust from Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, became vice minister in January 2018 after serving as director-general at the International Legal Affairs Bureau and the Foreign Policy Bureau.

He was involved in drawing up major diplomatic strategies including the concept of a mutually beneficial strategic partnership between Japan and China and the “free and open Indo-Pacific” initiative.

