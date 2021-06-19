Tokyo Disney Parks to Keep Operating with Shortened Hours

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks will continue operating with shortened hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until July 11, their operator, Oriental Land Co. <4661>, said Saturday.

Oriental Land also said that it will keep suspending the sale of alcoholic beverages at the two Disney parks, located in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo.

The company will also continue limiting the number of visitors at each park to 5,000 per day.

Oriental Land announced the policy after the Japanese central government decided to extend the application of the pre-emergency stage over the novel coronavirus for Chiba until July 11.

When the extended pre-emergency starts on Monday, restaurants and other businesses in the affected areas in Chiba will be allowed to serve alcoholic beverages if they meet requirements, such as allowing only up to two customers per group and only letting the groups stay for a maximum of 90 minutes.

