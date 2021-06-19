Tokyo to Run No Public Viewing Sites during Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government will run no public viewing sites during the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics amid the coronavirus pandemic, canceling its initial plan to set up such venues in six locations, Governor Yuriko Koike said Saturday.

The cancellation is "necessary for holding the Tokyo Games successfully," Koike told reporters at the metropolitan government building after having a meeting with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the prime minister's official residence.

According to Koike, the prime minister showed understanding for the cancellation.

Instead of public viewing sites, the governor said, "We'll use the internet to pump up the games while releasing cultural information."

The Japanese capital is now facing an increase in crowds, while the daily number of new infections there has stopped falling.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]