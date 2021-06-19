Tokyo's Daily COVID-19 Infection Tally Falls to 388

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government newly confirmed 388 people with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 in the Japanese capital on Saturday, down 79 from a week earlier.

Tokyo's daily infection tally fell below 400 for the first time in four days.

The daily tally averaged 377.7 for the last week, down 3.4 pct from the preceding week.

The number of ongoing severe COVID-19 cases under the metropolitan government's criteria increased by one from the previous day to 43.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]