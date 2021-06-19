Shiozaki Decides Not to Run in Next Lower House Election

Newsfrom Japan

Matsuyama, Ehime Pref., June 19 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yasuhisa Shiozaki said Saturday that he has decided not to run in the next House of Representatives election, which will take place by autumn.

This effectively means that Shiozaki, a 70-year-old member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, will retire from politics.

At a news conference in the western city of Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture, Shiozaki said he has virtually finished what he was working on, such as enhanced measures to fight the novel coronavirus.

A former Bank of Japan official, Shiozaki became chief cabinet secretary in then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's first cabinet formed in 2006. Also under Abe, Shiozaki served as health minister between 2014 and 2017.

Shiozaki made a political debut in 1993, when he was elected to the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, from an Ehime constituency that his father, Jun, former head of a predecessor of the internal affairs ministry, used to represent.

