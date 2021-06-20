Uganda Olympic Team Member Tests Positive on Arrival in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Narita, Chiba Pref., June 20 (Jiji Press)--A member of Uganda's Olympic team has tested positive for the novel coronavirus upon arrival at Japan's Narita International Airport, sources said Sunday.

The team of the African country was the second foreign Olympic delegation to arrive in Japan for the Tokyo Games since the one-year postponement was decided last year.

The member is the first positive case among all members of the two foreign Olympic teams, including one from Australia.

The Ugandan team, which has nine members including athletes, arrived at the airport near Tokyo on Saturday afternoon.

One of the nine was confirmed positive through a polymerase chain reaction test that was conducted because the member did not show a negative result in a regular antigen test, the sources said.

