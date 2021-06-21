Tokyo, 6 Others Shift to Coronavirus Pre-emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures shifted to novel coronavirus pre-emergency Monday after exiting Japan's third state of emergency Sunday.

The pre-emergency designation, allowing powerful "priority" measures similar to those that can be taken under a state of emergency, is set to continue through July 11.

The government hopes to prevent new infection cases from rebounding in the lead-up to the postponed Tokyo Olympics, due to open on July 23, and Paralympics, set to begin on Aug. 24.

The seven prefectures that shifted to the pre-emergency stage from the state of emergency were Hokkaido, Tokyo, Aichi, Kyoto, Osaka, Hyogo and Fukuoka.

Okayama and Hiroshima prefectures did not shift to the pre-emergency though they exited the state of emergency. Meanwhile, Okinawa Prefecture remains under the emergency, now extended until July 11.

