Tokyo, 6 Others Shift to Coronavirus Pre-emergency
Newsfrom JapanPolitics Lifestyle
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures shifted to novel coronavirus pre-emergency Monday after exiting Japan's third state of emergency Sunday.
The pre-emergency designation, allowing powerful "priority" measures similar to those that can be taken under a state of emergency, is set to continue through July 11.
The government hopes to prevent new infection cases from rebounding in the lead-up to the postponed Tokyo Olympics, due to open on July 23, and Paralympics, set to begin on Aug. 24.
The seven prefectures that shifted to the pre-emergency stage from the state of emergency were Hokkaido, Tokyo, Aichi, Kyoto, Osaka, Hyogo and Fukuoka.
Okayama and Hiroshima prefectures did not shift to the pre-emergency though they exited the state of emergency. Meanwhile, Okinawa Prefecture remains under the emergency, now extended until July 11.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]