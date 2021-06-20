Japan to Vaccinate 12- to 15-Year-Olds during Summer Break

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan will vaccinate schoolchildren aged 12 to 15 against the novel coronavirus during the summer break, regulatory reform minister Taro Kono said Sunday.

The government hopes to make sure that vaccinations for the age group are carried out during the summer break so that children can return to school without worries about coronavirus infections, Kono said in a television program.

He added that the education ministry will release related guidelines in the near future.

Last month, the health ministry lowered the minimum age for U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine to 12 from 16.

Kono said, "It is now known that age causes little difference in the efficacy or safety of the vaccine."

