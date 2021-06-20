Tokyo Reports 376 Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 376 new coronavirus infection cases Sunday, up 72 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 388.0, up 1 pct from a week before.

The newly reported infections included 131 cases in their 20s, 53 in their 30s, 52 in their 50s and 51 in their 40s.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo's criteria stood at 45, up by two from the previous day.

Osaka Prefecture confirmed 106 new positive cases, up 10 from a week before.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]