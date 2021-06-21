Shizuoka Governor Wins 4th Term, Beats LDP-Backed Candidate

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, June 20 (Jiji Press)--Shizuoka Governor Heita Kawakatsu, 72, won a fourth term in Sunday's gubernatorial election, defeating a candidate supported by the Liberal Democratic Party.

Kawakatsu's re-election also increases uncertainty over a project of Central Japan Railway Co. <9022>, or JR Tokai, to build a superfast magnetically levitated Shinkansen train line, as he opposes tunnel construction work in the prefecture due to concerns about negative effects on local water resources.

Kawakatsu collected 957,239 votes, while his sole contender, Shigeki Iwai, 53, garnered 624,967 votes. Voter turnout stood at 52.93 pct, up from 46.44 pct in the previous election four years ago.

Both were independent candidates.

Kawakatsu received no official recommendation from any party, but he enjoyed support from the prefectural chapters of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Japanese Communist Party and the Democratic Party for the People.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]