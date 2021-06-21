Workplace Vaccinations Start in Full in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/Osaka, June 21 (Jiji Press)--Workplace COVID-19 vaccinations kicked off in full in Japan Monday to boost the country's slow vaccine rollout.

As of 5 p.m. Monday (8 a.m. GMT), the central government had received workplace vaccination applications for shots to some 14.64 million people at 3,795 venues.

In the campaign, major companies, universities and central government agencies launched their inoculation programs the same day using U.S. biotechnology firm Moderna Inc.'s vaccine.

Among those firms, retail giant Aeon Co. <8267> vaccinated 500 employees and others at its shopping mall in the city of Chiba, east of Tokyo. The company aims to inoculate about 400,000 people by the end of the year.

Technology conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp. <9984> started its program with a view to giving injections to some 250,000 people including residents in nearby communities.

