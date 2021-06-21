Workplace Vaccinations Start in Full Scale in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--COVID-19 vaccinations at workplaces kicked off in full scale in Japan on Monday, hopefully accelerating the country's vaccine rollout, which has been lagging behind the United States and European nations.

As of 5 p.m. Friday (8 a.m. GMT), companies, universities and others had filed applications to give vaccinations against the novel coronavirus through the workplace vaccination program to a total of 13.73 million people at 3,479 venues, according to the government.

The workplace vaccination program uses the vaccine developed by U.S. biotechnology company Moderna Inc. Participating companies and universities have to secure the necessary venues and medical workers for the inoculations by themselves.

Among large companies, All Nippon Airways, a unit of ANA Holdings Inc. <9202>, and Japan Airlines <9201> started vaccinating their employees earlier this month, taking the lead in Japan's workplace vaccination efforts.

Starting Monday, SoftBank Group Corp. <9984> plans to give inoculations to some 250,000 people, the Japan Post Holdings Co. <6178> group to around 240,000, the Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. <9432> group to about 160,000 and Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> to some 80,000. Mori Building Co. and Seven & i Holdings Co. <3382> will vaccinate some 100,000 people, respectively.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]