20,000 Spectators Eyed for Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Olympics' organizers are considering allowing 20,000 spectators at the games' opening ceremony, sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

The opening ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Japan National Stadium in central Tokyo on July 23.

The maximum number of spectators at each venue during the Tokyo Games is expected to be set at the lower of 10,000 or 50 pct of capacity.

The spectator limit at venues will be set in line with the Japanese government's COVID-19-linked restrictions for large-scale events.

But the possibility remains that the games will be held without spectators if the COVID-19 situation worsens.

