Japan Confirms 10,049 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Japan stood at 785,984 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT), up 10,049 from a week before.

The pace of growth slowed by some 2,600 from the previous week, marking a decline for the fifth consecutive week.

The country's COVID-19 death toll rose by 349 to 14,439.

By prefecture, Tokyo topped the list of total cases, at 169,085, followed by Osaka, at 102,440, Kanagawa, at 65,464, Aichi, at 50,513, and Saitama, at 45,531.

