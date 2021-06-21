Sugawara Given 3-Year Civil Rights Suspension

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Summary Court has ordered a three-year suspension of civil rights for former industry minister Isshu Sugawara for distributing cash to voters in violation of the public offices election law, it was learned Monday.

The court also fined Sugawara, a 59-year-old former House of Representatives member in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, 400,000 yen, under the order dated on Wednesday.

If Sugawara pays the fine, he will become unable to run for public office for three years, including in the Lower House election to be held in the autumn.

He was given a summary indictment on June 8 on charges of giving 530,000 yen in cash and 20 floral arrangements worth some 270,000 yen to 33 groups and 26 people in his Tokyo constituency between April 2018 and October 2019.

Last year, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office decided not to indict Sugawara, who had been accused of handing out condolence money in his constituency.

