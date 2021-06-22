Expert Wants Tokyo Olympics Canceled If Epidemic Worsens

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese health expert is emphasizing that the upcoming Tokyo Summer Olympics should be canceled if the situation over the novel coronavirus in the country worsens.

On Monday, about a month before the July 23 start of the Olympics, top officials of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee, the Tokyo metropolitan government, the Japanese government, the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee decided to accept up to 10,000 spectators at each venue of the games.

The decision came in defiance of experts' warnings that a "fifth wave" of infections may start in Japan possibly in July.

There is an estimate that if the Olympics is held with spectators, the cumulative number of infection cases could be up to some 10,000 more than the figure if the event takes place behind closed doors.

On Friday, Japanese health experts including Shigeru Omi, head of the government's COVID-19 advisory panel, submitted a proposal to the Tokyo Games organizing committee and others that it would be preferable to hold the event behind closed doors as it is different from other large-scale events and should be handled as a special case.

