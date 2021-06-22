Senior Japan, S. Korea Officials Discuss Wartime Labor Issue

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, June 21 (Jiji Press)--Senior Japanese and South Korean foreign ministry official held talks on wartime labor and other issues in Seoul on Monday.

The talks between Takehiro Funakoshi, director-general of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau at the Japanese ministry, and his South Korean counterpart, Lee Sang-ryeol, lasted about three hours and 20 minutes, including over dinner, according to Japanese sources with access to the meeting.

Over South Korean court rulings that ordered Japanese firms to pay compensation to South Koreans requisitioned to work for them during World War II, the Japanese side urged Seoul to present a solution acceptable to Japan at an early date, saying that the companies' assets seized by South Korean plaintiffs in the lawsuits must never be converted into cash.

The Japanese side also called on South Korea to take appropriate measures over South Korean court orders for the Japanese government to pay compensation to former South Korean comfort women, who served as prostitutes for Japanese troops before and during the war, including those forced to do so against their will.

The Japanese sources said that the talks were fruitless, noting that the South Korean side did not make a fresh proposal and that the country reiterated its conventional stance.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]