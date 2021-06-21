Kono Revises Remark on Child Vaccinations during Summer Break

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's regulatory reform minister Taro Kono said Monday that the government is not set on having all schoolchildren inoculated against the novel coronavirus by the end of the summer break, revising a related remark he made the previous day.

"The government is not asking for all children (aged 12-15) to be vaccinated before the summer holidays end," Kono, also in charge of COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Japan, told reporters.

In a television program Sunday, Kono said he hopes that schoolchildren aged 12-15 will receive their shots during the summer break so that they can return to school in September without worries.

In response, some local governments informed the state that this is difficult, according to Kono.

The minister said he wants local governments to refer to guidelines on vaccinations for schoolchildren that will be released by the education ministry this week.

