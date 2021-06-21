Suga Says No Spectators for Tokyo Games Are Possible

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday that this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics may be held without spectators if the government is forced to declare another COVID-19 state of emergency.

"We don't rule out the possibility of having no spectators for the safety and security," Suga told reporters.

No spectators "could be possible if a state of emergency is declared," Suga said, adding, "It's natural that we put the first priority on safety and security."

Suga said the government will take seriously a proposal from health experts that the Tokyo Games should be held without spectators.

On Monday, Tokyo, Osaka and seven other prefectures exited the government's third COVID-19 emergency.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]