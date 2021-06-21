Japan to OK In-School Vaccinations for Children

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to allow in-school COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged 12 or over in areas struggling to secure vaccine givers, informed sources said Monday.

The government plans to ask municipalities to gain consent from parents by giving them full explanations about possible side effects before starting in-school vaccinations.

It also plans to ask municipalities to respect the wishes of parents and children who do not want to get vaccinated.

The government aims to ensure that in-school vaccinations are not compulsory as it is basically seeking to inoculate children individually at hospitals.

The education ministry is slated to notify municipalities of its in-school vaccination guidelines this week, the sources said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]