Film Subsidy Withdrawal Due to Actor's Conviction Ruled Illegal

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court ruled Monday that the state-affiliated Japan Arts Council's decision to withdraw subsidies for a film due to the arrest and conviction of a member of the cast was illegal.

In the lawsuit, Star Sands Inc., which produced the movie, "Miyamoto kara Kimi e" (From Miyamoto to You), asked for the cancellation of the decision by the council, under the wing of the Agency for Cultural Affairs, not to give the company subsidies after the cast member, actor Pierre Taki, was arrested and convicted of violating the drug control law, claiming that the decision was illegal.

Handing down the ruling, Presiding Judge Chieko Shimizu said that the decision was "illegal because it deviated from and abused discretion."

According to the plaintiff's attorney, this is believed to be the first Japanese court order to revoke a decision not to grant subsidies related to art or culture.

Following Taki's arrest in March 2019 and his subsequent conviction, the council in July the same year decided to withdraw its tentative plan to give Star Sands 10 million yen in subsides on the grounds of public interest.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]