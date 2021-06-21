Japan, U.S., S. Korea Agree to Seek Early Talks with N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, June 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan, the United States and South Korea agreed on Monday to seek to hold talks early with North Korea over its nuclear program.

The three sides met in Seoul for the first in-person working-level meeting on the issue since the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden in January. The meeting was attended by Takehiro Funakoshi, director-general of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau at Japan's Foreign Ministry, Sung Kim, U.S. special representative for North Korea, and Noh Kyu-duk, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs.

The three parties "agreed to continue cooperation for the early resumption of dialogue" with North Korea "to make substantive progress in the complete denuclearization and the establishment of permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula," the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

They also agreed on the importance of U.N. Security Council resolutions related to North Korea being fully implemented.

The Biden administration has said that its policy on North Korea would be a calibrated, practical approach, and that it plans to maintain the "Singapore agreement," signed in 2018 by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and then U.S. President Donald Trump.

