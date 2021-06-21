Competition for Japan Govt Jobs Lowest Ever

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--One out of 7.8 applicants passed employment examinations for Japan’s career-track national public servants in fiscal 2021, with the rate hitting the lowest level since the current exam system began in fiscal 2012, the National Personnel Authority said Monday.

In fiscal 2020, one in 9.7 applicants passed the exam.

The drop in the rate came after the number of applicants fell while that of new hires increased with more people leaving their jobs at government ministries and agencies.

The total number of applicants came to 14,310 in fiscal 2021.

The number of passers came to 1,834, up 117 from the previous year. Of them, 561 female applicants passed the exam, making up 30.6 pct of total passers, the second-highest level on record.

