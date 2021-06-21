Tokyo Reports 236 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 236 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Monday, up by 27 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital stood at 391.9, up by 3 pct from a week earlier.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo's criteria rose by two from Sunday to 47.

According to the Japanese health ministry, the number of coronavirus patients in serious condition across the country stood at 721 as of Monday, up by seven from the previous day.

