Serving of Alcohol Restarts with Eased Coronavirus Measures

Tokyo/Kyoto, June 21 (Jiji Press)--Eating and drinking establishments in Tokyo and other parts in Japan were happy that they could finally serve alcoholic drinks for the first time in a while as novel coronavirus measures were eased on Monday for the areas.

The Japanese government ended its third coronavirus state of emergency Sunday for Tokyo and eight other prefectures, and put seven of the nine, including the capital, into a pre-emergency stage over the epidemic Monday.

"I'm simply happy to see customers," Jin Ichimichi, who runs a bar in Tokyo's Kanda district, said with a smile.

Ichimichi, 46, closed the bar on April 25, when the state of emergency started for Tokyo and elsewhere. He had been making a living with financial aid provided by the Tokyo metropolitan government to eateries complying with its requests for shorter operating hours or closures under the national government-declared state of emergency.

In the pre-emergency stage, the metropolitan government is asking customers to stay at restaurants or bars for no longer than 90 minutes and visit the stores in groups of up to two if they drink alcohol.

