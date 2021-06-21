Tokyo Olympics to Accept Up to 10,000 Spectators

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--Top officials from five organizations agreed on Monday to accept up to 10,000 spectators at venues of the Tokyo Olympic Games, which is slated to take place this summer amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The officials--Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, Tamayo Marukawa, Japanese minister for the Tokyo Games, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons--also agreed to set a ceiling of 50 pct of the capacity of venues.

The cap on the number of spectators was set on condition that COVID-19 pre-emergency steps now in place are lifted before the July 23 start of the Olympic Games and based on Japan's guidelines on coronavirus-related visitor restrictions for large-scale events. The Olympics is set to run until Aug. 8.

Shigeru Omi, head of the Japanese government's COVID-19 advisory panel, has proposed to the organizing committee and others that the Tokyo Games be held without spectators in order to reduce infection risks.

On Monday, the top officials from the organizing committee, the Tokyo metropolitan government, the Japanese government, the IOC and the IPC confirmed that they will hold discussions again on spectators, including the possibility of the Olympics being taking place behind closed doors, if a state of emergency or pre-emergency stage is reinstated on July 12 or later.

