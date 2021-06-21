Japan Pledges 10-B.-Dollar Aid for ASEAN's Decarbonization

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Monday vowed to offer 10 billion dollars in aid to help Association of Southeast Asian Nations member countries reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The aid plan was unveiled at a special online meeting of energy ministers from Japan and the ASEAN countries. Japan also showed plans to cooperate with ASEAN in the development and dissemination of carbon capture, utilization and storage technologies.

The day's meeting took place based on the Japanese side's proposal after the Group of Seven major industrial nations, including Japan, at their summit in Britain earlier this month agreed to support developing nations' efforts to tackle climate change.

At Monday's meeting, Japan's industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said that "there should be multiple avenues" to promote decarbonization in Asian countries, where the level of economic development varies, at a time when pressure is growing across the world to reduce the use of fossil fuels, a major source of greenhouse gases.

Japan proposed the Asia Energy Transition Initiative, under which steps will be taken to accelerate the shift from coal to liquefied natural gas as a fuel for thermal power generation and financial support will be offered for projects to develop renewable energy.

