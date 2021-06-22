Over 30 Pct of Restaurants in Japan May Consider Biz Closure

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 22 (Jiji Press)--Of eating and drinking establishments in Japan, 33.9 pct said they may consider closing their businesses, a private survey has shown.

The proportion of such eateries rose by 3.5 percentage points from the previous survey conducted in April, Tokyo Shoko Research Ltd. said in a survey report Monday.

Even though restaurants in Tokyo and other parts of Japan restarted serving alcoholic drinks conditionally as novel coronavirus measures were eased Monday in those areas, the latest survey showed that business prospects for the dining industry remain bleak.

The percentage of respondents saying they may consider business closure exceeded 30 pct also for the hotel industry and providers of services related to people's daily lives, such as operators of theaters and wedding halls.

"Industries offering face-to-face services, including hotels and restaurants, will unlikely see their sales grow substantially even after the coronavirus is brought under control," a Tokyo Shoko Research official said, offering the view that management anxieties felt by such businesses may not be eliminated for the time being.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]