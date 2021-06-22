Japan Commercial TV Olympics Coverage to Reach Record 450 Hours

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 22 (Jiji Press)--The total terrestrial television broadcasting time of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics by Japan’s commercial TV broadcasters, including live coverage of the games and related programs, is expected to exceed 450 hours, the longest ever.

During the Olympics, which is slated to start on July 23, the five Tokyo-based commercial TV networks will take turns daily to offer mainly live broadcasts of the games almost every day, generally from 9 a.m. (midnight the previous day GMT) to 11 p.m., so that viewers can enjoy the games without having to change the channel, the Japan Commercial Broadcasters Association said Monday.

From 11 p.m., recorded broadcasts, mainly of the day’s highlights, will be aired under the title “Tokyo Olympics Premium.”

The commercial broadcasters will also offer live, 4K high-definition broadcasts of some Olympic events via their broadcasting satellite (BS) digital TV services.

