2 China Govt Ships Leave Japanese Waters around Senkakus

Naha, Okinawa Pref., June 21 (Jiji Press)--Two Chinese coast guard ships left Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea on Monday night after staying in the areas for about 42 hours.

It was the 20th time this year that Chinese government ships have intruded into the waters around the island chain. The Japanese-controlled islands in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa are claimed by China, which calls them Diaoyu.

During the latest intrusion, the two Haijing ships took such actions as sailing close to a Japanese fishing boat operating in the waters and anchored nearby.

The Chinese ships crossed into the Japanese waters at a point southwest of Uotsurijima, one of the Senkaku Islands, around 4:40 a.m. Sunday (7:40 p.m. Saturday GMT), according to officials of the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in the Okinawa capital of Naha.

The Haijing vessels left the waters around between 10:20 p.m. and 10:35 p.m. Monday, the officials said.

