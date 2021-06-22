WHO Exec Shows Understanding for Olympic Crowd Cap

Newsfrom Japan

Berlin, June 22 (Jiji Press)--A senior World Health Organization official has expressed understanding for a crowd cap adopted on Monday for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO's health emergencies program, pointed out at a press conference that the number of new COVID-19 infections in Japan has "fallen consistently over the last number of weeks and compared favorably with the transmission of diseases in many other countries who are hosting major events."

According to Ryan, the number of new infections per 1 million people in Japan in the last week was 80, while the United States logged three times that figure, Britain marked nine times and Brazil faced 30 times.

The crowd cap approved by the Tokyo Games organizing committee, the Tokyo metropolitan government, the Japanese government, the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee calls for not allowing the number of spectators to exceed 50 pct of venue capacity and 10,000.

Ryan said the WHO will continue to have consultations with Japanese authorities and the IOC on measures to prevent infections.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]