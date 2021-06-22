Japan Starts Talks on Fiscal 2021 Minimum Wages

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 22 (Jiji Press)--An advisory panel to the Japanese labor minister started talks on Tuesday on minimum wages for fiscal 2021, which started in April.

Minimum wages were raised only by 0.1 pct in fiscal 2020 due to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic after increases of about 3 pct in the previous four years.

The nationwide weighted average of minimum hourly wages currently stands at 902 yen.

Minimum hourly wages are set by each prefecture, based on recommendations issued by the Central Minimum Wages Council.

The council plans to draw up recommendations for fiscal 2021 in late July. New wages are expected to become effective around Oct. 1.

