Cabinet Member Okonogi to Run in Yokohama Mayoral Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese National Public Safety Commission Chairman Hachiro Okonogi announced Tuesday his intention to run in the Yokohama mayoral election set for Aug. 22.

"I've made up my mind to run" for the mayor's office, Okonogi, a 56-year-old member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, told a press conference.

Okonogi is a lawmaker of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, who represents a constituency in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

To run in the election, which will be held as incumbent Mayor Fumiko Hayashi's third term in office is set to expire in late August, Okonogi has to leave the cabinet and the Lower House.

A focal issue in the mayoral election is expected to be whether to support a proposal for Yokohama to host an integrated resort featuring a casino.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]