"Akagi File" Shows Ex-MOF Exec Sagawa's Tampering Instruction

Osaka, June 22 (Jiji Press)--The "Akagi file" documents on a high-profile record-tampering scandal involving Japan's Ministry of Finance, which were compiled by a MOF official who took his own life, were disclosed for the first time on Tuesday.

The documents showed that one of instructions to alter the records regarding the sale of a state-owned land plot at a huge discount to school operator Moritomo Gakuen, once linked to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife, came from Nobuhisa Sagawa, then director-general of the MOF's Financial Bureau.

A copy of the 518-page documents was delivered on the day to the office of an attorney for the wife of the deceased official, Toshio Akagi, who worked at the ministry's Kinki Local Finance Bureau in the western Japan prefecture of Osaka. The attorney works for the wife, Masako, in her damages lawsuit filed against the government over her husband's suicide.

The documents were opened by the widow. Finding a handwritten note among the documents, Masako, 50, said, "It's my husband's," adding, "I think (the documents) are my husband's last voice, so I'll read them carefully." Akagi committed suicide in 2018. He was 54 at the time.

The Akagi file includes documents on who gave what instructions in February-April 2017 to alter records regarding the land sale in chronological order, as well as emails exchanged between the Financial Bureau at the ministry's Tokyo headquarters and the Kinki local bureau.

