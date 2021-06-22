Japan Govt Discloses "Akagi File" Scandal Documents

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, June 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has disclosed "Akagi file" documents on a high-profile document tampering scandal involving the Ministry of Finance, which were compiled by an official who has killed himself.

The 518-page documents were delivered on Tuesday to the wife of the deceased official, Toshio Akagi, then 54, who worked at the ministry's Kinki Local Finance Bureau in western Japan.

Finding a handwritten note among the documents, the wife, Masako, 50, said, "It's my husband's handwriting."

"I think (the documents) are my husband's last voice, so I'll carefully read them," she said. She has raised a damages lawsuit against the government over the husband's suicide.

The documents appear to describe the local bureau's resistance to instructions from the ministry's Financial Bureau to alter public records on the sale of a state-owned land plot to school operator Moritomo Gakuen, once linked to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife.

