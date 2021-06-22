Japan Names Mori as Vice Foreign Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday appointed Senior Deputy Foreign Minister Takeo Mori as vice foreign minister, effective immediately.

Mori, 60, replaced Takeo Akiba, who had been Japan's longest-serving vice foreign minister in the post-World War II era since assuming the post in January 2018.

Shigeo Yamada, 56, director-general of the Foreign Ministry's Foreign Policy Bureau, succeeded Mori as senior deputy foreign minister.

Mori joined the ministry in 1983. He became senior deputy minister in January 2018 after serving as deputy director-general of the Economic Affairs Bureau and director-general of the North American Affairs Bureau.

As senior deputy minister, Mori engaged in talks with Russia on a bilateral peace treaty and joint economic activities.

