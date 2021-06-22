Japan Govt Does Not Recommend In-School Vaccinations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government does not recommend in-school COVID-19 vaccinations for students aged 12 and older, the health and education ministries said Tuesday.

Instead, such students are encouraged to be vaccinated individually by their regular doctors, the ministries said in a notice sent to education boards across the country.

But in municipalities short of doctors to give shots, in-school vaccinations are allowed after explanations are given to parents and proper measures to deal with possible side effects are taken, they said.

At a press conference, education minister Koichi Hagiuda said there are concerns that in-school vaccinations will lead to discrimination and bullying against students who do not get inoculated.

The ministries said that any in-school vaccination needs to be done after school hours or during the summer holiday to leave the decision up to individuals.

