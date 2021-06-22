Uber Japan Accused of Hiring Visa Overstayers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 22 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police Tuesday accused Uber Japan Co., the operator of Uber Eats food delivery service, of hiring foreigners overstaying their visas in Japan in violation of the immigration law.

The Metropolitan Police Department referred Uber Japan and two related individuals, including the 47-year-old head of an affiliated company, to public prosecutors.

They are suspected of hiring two Vietnamese nationals overstaying their visas as Uber Eats delivery staff in Tokyo between June 3 and Aug. 31 last year.

The head of the affiliate has denied the allegation, saying that she was not aware of the illegal hiring, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

Uber Japan asks foreigners to submit documents such as those showing their visa status and face photos online when applying to become delivery workers.

