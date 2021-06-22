Japan Logs 1,437 New Coronavirus Cases
Tokyo, June 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,437 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday, up by 20 from a week before.
New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 44 across the country. According to the health ministry, the number of severely ill COVID-19 patents fell by 24 from Monday to 697.
On Tuesday, Tokyo confirmed 435 new cases. The figure was up by 98 from a week earlier and exceeded the week-before level for the third straight day.
The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital stood at 405.9, up by 8 pct from a week before, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.
The number of serious COVID-19 patients in Tokyo under the metropolitan government's criteria dropped by two from Monday to 45.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]