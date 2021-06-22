Tokyo Logs 435 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 22 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Tokyo came to 435 on Tuesday, posting a week-on-week increase, of 98, for the third straight day, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

Tokyo's daily infection tally averaged 405.9 for the last week, up 8 pct from the preceding week.

The ongoing number of people severely ill with the coronavirus under the metropolitan government's criteria decreased by two from the previous day to 45.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]