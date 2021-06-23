Tokyo Olympics Draws Near, But Enthusiasm Lacking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--Although the Tokyo Olympics is just around the corner, areas around venues for the event is lacking momentum as concerns over the novel coronavirus crisis are dampening public excitement.

With one month to go until the opening ceremony on July 23, venues in Tokyo are getting ready to welcome athletes from around the world. Also, some people have visited Olympic Rings monuments in the Japanese capital to take pictures.

Some Tokyo residents, however, said that the Tokyo Olympics would be quiet because spectators are expected to be asked to go to venues directly and return straight home.

The National Stadium in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward will host the opening ceremony, which is seen accepting far more than 10,000 spectators. Preparations for the Olympics are underway at the stadium, with people involved, including construction workers, bustling in and outside the venue.

On one day, people were seen taking photos in front of the Olympic Rings monument set up near the stadium.

