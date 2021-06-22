Talks on Britain's TPP Bid Kick Off

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 22 (Jiji Press)--Negotiations on Britain's bid to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact started on Tuesday with an online meeting between Japanese economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and British International Trade Secretary Liz Truss.

Japan and 10 other member countries of the TPP will soon set up a working group to launch full-fledged talks on Britain's possible participation in the framework, which would mark the first expansion of the trade pact since it took effect in 2018. Japan will chair the working group.

"We want to aggressively promote procedures for Britain's participation in order to achieve our goal of expanding the TPP into the world," Nishimura told Truss.

Truss said it is a great honor for Britain to become the first country to enter negotiations on becoming a new TPP member.

Britain's participation would raise the TPP members' share in global gross domestic product to 16.0 pct form 12.8 pct.

