Olympic Sponsors in Difficult Spot amid Public Opposition

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--Sponsor companies for the Tokyo Olympics, slated to begin in a month, are in a difficult spot as public opinion is firmly against holding the event as planned amid the coronavirus crisis.

A Jiji Press opinion survey conducted in the four days through June 14 found that 40.7 pct of respondents wanted the Tokyo Games to be canceled, while 22.2 pct wanted the event to be postponed again. Only 30.4 pct voiced support for hosting the games as planned.

The same survey showed that 63.9 pct supported holding the events behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee and others plan to allow either a maximum of 10,000 spectators or half of the venue capacity, whichever is fewer.

Some sponsors have been forced to cancel or review their activities amid the epidemic, becoming unable to make use of opportunities they paid for with sponsorship fees.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]