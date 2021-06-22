Tokyo Gov. Koike Takes Rest due to Extreme Fatigue

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 22 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has taken a rest because of fatigue from her heavy workload, the metropolitan government said Tuesday.

The governor needs a break from her duties due to extreme fatigue, the Tokyo government said. Koike, 68, is believed to have visited a Tokyo hospital for a medical checkup, informed sources said.

She was scheduled to appear live on a television program Tuesday night. But this was canceled, and Mitsuchika Tarao, vice Tokyo governor, stood in for her in the program. He plans to serve in her place until Sunday.

The news came a month before the July 23 start of the Tokyo Olympics. Koike has been busy making preparations for the games. She is also taking the lead in the metropolitan government's response to the novel coronavirus crisis. Other key issues for Koike include Friday's start of the official campaign period for the Tokyo metropolitan assembly election on July 4.

On Tuesday, Koike came to the metropolitan government building shortly after 11:30 a.m. (2:30 a.m. GMT). In the afternoon, she joined a working group meeting on COVID-19 vaccinations. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Koike unveiled a new vaccination venue and said, "We want to further accelerate coronavirus vaccinations." She was short of breath during the talks with the press.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]