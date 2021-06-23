Japan, 12 Countries to Develop CO2 Storage Technologies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan, the United States and 11 other countries have launched the Asia CCUS Network for research and development to put carbon capture, utilization and storage, or CCUS, technologies into practical use.

The network aims to develop technologies for liquefying captured carbon dioxide and storing it underground after transporting the liquid by ship.

The 13 countries, also including Australia and the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, plan to devise a method to inject CO2 into gas fields to increase output.

Japan, the United States and others are working on putting CCUS technologies into practical use at low costs so they can continue to use thermal power plants while reducing CO2 emissions.

European and other countries are stepping up criticism of thermal power generation as they are accelerating efforts to realize a carbon-free society.

