Volcanic Eruption Occurs on Southwestern Japan Island

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--A volcano on Suwanosejima, an island in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, erupted early Wednesday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency raised its volcanic alert for Suwanosejima, part of the village of Toshima, from Level 2 to Level 3. The Level 2 and 3 warnings ban people from approaching the crater and the volcano, respectively.

Vigilance is needed for large volcanic rocks hitting areas within a 2-kilometer radius of the crater of Mount Otake on Suwanosejima, one of the Tokara Islands, the agency said.

The eruption occurred at 12:03 a.m. (3:03 p.m. Tuesday GMT), with a large rock flying to a point nearly 1 kilometer from the crater, according to the agency.

An eruption on a similar scale occurred also on Monday night, the agency said.

