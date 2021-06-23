Shimane Nuclear Reactor Clears Regulatory Screenings for Restart

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority on Wednesday approved a draft report finding the No. 2 reactor at Chugoku Electric Power Co.'s <9504> Shimane nuclear power station in the western city of Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, to meet the country's new regulatory standards.

The Shimane No. 2 unit is the fifth boiling water reactor, or BWR, in the country to clear regulatory screenings for restarting idled reactors. Reactors at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant are also the BWR type.

The assessment on the Shimane reactor will be officially adopted after a public comment period and other procedures.

Chugoku Electric plans to finish seismic strengthening and other works for the Shimane reactor by the end of fiscal 2021, but it remains uncertain when it can gain the approval of local communities for restarting the reactor.

The Shimane plant is the only nuclear plant located in a prefectural capital in the country. There are about 460,000 residents in areas within 30 kilometers from the plant.

